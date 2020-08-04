'Be proud of your party's contributions in demolition of our Babri Masjid': Owaisi hits out at Priyanka Gandhi

Hours after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi put forth a statement welcoming the Ayodhya Ram temple foundation event, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to voice criticism.

"On August 5, the programme of Bhumi Pujan is scheduled, this programme with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation," Gandhi had said.

The statement was also shared on her Twitter handle. Soon after this however, Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President, responded to the comments stating that he was "glad that they are not pretending anymore".

"It's okay if they want to embrace this extremist ideology of Hindutva but why all this hollow talk about brotherhood? Don't be shy, please be proud of your party's contributions to the movement that demolished our Babri Masjid," he retorted.