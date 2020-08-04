'Be proud of your party's contributions in demolition of our Babri Masjid': Owaisi hits out at Priyanka Gandhi

Hours after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi put forth a statement welcoming the Ayodhya Ram temple foundation event, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to voice criticism.
"On August 5, the programme of Bhumi Pujan is scheduled, this programme with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation," Gandhi had said.
The statement was also shared on her Twitter handle. Soon after this however, Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President, responded to the comments stating that he was "glad that they are not pretending anymore".
"It's okay if they want to embrace this extremist ideology of Hindutva but why all this hollow talk about brotherhood? Don't be shy, please be proud of your party's contributions to the movement that demolished our Babri Masjid," he retorted.
In recent days, many Congress leaders have expressed happiness over the upcoming event, with Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath offering prayers and reciting the Hamuman Chalisa at his residence.
"We are sending 11 silver brick to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It's a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state's people," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
