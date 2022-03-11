Battle for India will be decided in 2024, saheb knows this, says Prashant Kishor after BJP wins elections in 4 states

A day after the BJP recorded victories in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment on 2022's election "deciding" the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don't fall or be part of this false narrative," Prashant Kishor tweeted

PM Modi had yesterday said the state election results, especially in Uttar Pradesh, "give a glimpse" of the outcome of the general elections of 2024.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters, PM Modi also referred to the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for 2024, saying he hopes that political pundits will note that his party's win in the four states has also made clear the verdict for the next general election as they had linked its win in 2019 to its sweep of the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2017.

"Many people had said that the fate of the 2019 general election was decided when the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election result was declared. All I can say is that the same thought applies now too... the 2024 general election result can be seen in the result of the 2022 UP election," PM Modi said.

Bulldozing a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:32 PM IST