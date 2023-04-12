Bathinda: 4 killed in firing inside military station; search operations on

Four casualties were reported in a firing incident in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday. The Station's Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation is in progress.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
