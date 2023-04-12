 Bhatinda military firing killer arrested after 9 hours: Report
Bhatinda military firing killer arrested after 9 hours: Report

Bhatinda military firing killer arrested after 9 hours: Report

At least four people were reported killed in a shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday morning, informed the local police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Bhatinda military firing killer arrested after 9 hours: Report

According to TV news channel reports, Bhatinda Millitary camp shooting killer has been nabbed by the Army and is being questioned. The killer has been arrested 9 hours after the shooting happened. At least four people were reported killed in a shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday morning, informed the local police.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefed by the Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the firing incident in a short while.

Indian Army issues a statement

"Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," said the Indian Army in a statement.

