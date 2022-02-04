Basant Panchami 2022: Date, time, significance and all you need to know about this festival

Basant Panchami - a day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is regarded as the Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science, and technology is observed every year by the Hindus. This year the auspiscious festival is being celebrated on February 5 in India.

Basant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami, Vasant Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, in some parts of the country. The festival is observed with much fervour in educational institutions, club grounds, temples, and of course households.

One should make sure that Puja is done when Panchami Tithi is in effect, Although there is no special time to perform Vasant Panchami. Drik Panchang suggests that Saraswati Puja time during Purvahna Kala at the time of Panchami Tithi is prevailing. The Purvahna Kala falls between sunrise and midday – it is the time when most people perform the Saraswati Puja including schools and colleges in India.

What is the date and time of Basant Panchami, 2022:

The Panchami Tithi begins at 03:47 AM on February 05, 2022, while the Panchami tithi ends by 03:46 AM on February 06, 2022.

What significance does Basant Panchami hold:

People worship Goddess Saraswati to get enlightened with knowledge and to get rid of lethargy, sluggishness, and ignorance. This ritual of initiating education to children, according to the Hindu beliefs is known as Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham/Praasana, it is one of the famous rituals of Vasant Panchami. Schools and colleges arrange prayers in the morning to seek the blessing of the Goddess.

Whar are the rituals of Basant Panchami:

On this day, poetic and musical gatherings are held across the country. In Bengali households, kids are taught to write their alphabets for the first time. People also dress up in yellow outfits to take part in the celebrations. The day is considered auspicious for farmers too as their agricultural fields are full of yellow flowers of the mustard crop. Vasant Panchami is a pious occasion to start a new venture, get married, or perform griha Pravesh (house warming ceremony).

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 01:09 PM IST