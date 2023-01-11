Uttar Pradesh: Barking of a dog causes violence among two groups, at least one dead and five injured

Patna: 30 stray dogs killed in Begusarai within 2 days after government order | Representative Image

A bizarre case of violence took place in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead while five sustained injuries over the barking of a dog.

The incident took place in Ballia where police arrested two and registered a case against three people post the violent clashes.

“Two groups clashed with each other following arguments over barking of a dog in a village under Bairiya police station area.

"50-year-old Lal Muni and five others were injured in the incident on Tuesday night,” Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said on Wednesday.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Lal Muni was declared dead by the doctors. Muni's son lodged a complaint with the police after which the arrests were made.

“We have arrested Shiv Sagar Bind and his son Ajit over the incident. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination,” officer said.