 Bank Robbery Caught On Camera: Man Loots ₹8.54 Lakh By Threatening Cashier With Sickle, Arrested After Police Encounter In UP's Gonda (Video)
The incident took place at a branch of Prathama UP Gramin Bank in Pant Nagar locality under Kotwali police station area. The accused, identified as Rakesh Gupta, was arrested just hours after the bank robbery following an encounter with police.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Bank robbery in Gonda | X

Gonda, February 3: A man robbed a bank by threatening the cashier with a sickle in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, February 2. A video of the robbery went viral on social media. The incident took place at a branch of Prathama UP Gramin Bank in Pant Nagar locality under Kotwali police station area. However, the accused, identified as Rakesh Gupta, was arrested just hours after the bank robbery following an encounter with police.

In the video, a man wearing helmet was seen holding female cashier of the bank hostage using a sickle. He decamped with Rs 8.54 lakh in cash. Following the robbery, Gonda Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal formed five teams to nab the robber. An intensive search operation was subsequently launched.

Video Of Bank Robbery In UP's Gonda:

Robber Caught After Encounter With Police

During a police checking on Mokalpur Road, Gupta, who was riding a motorcycle, was signalled to stop, but he allegedly opened fire at the police team. The cops resorted to retaliatory firing in which Gupta was shot in his right leg.

"The miscreant involved in robbery at Prathama UP Gramin Bank was injured in retaliatory fire by the police. He is brought to the district hospital for treatment. The police recovered motorcycle used in the incident, a pistol and Rs 8.54 lakh stolen from the bank from his possession," the SP said. He also announced Rs 25,000 reward for the police team that captured Gupta.

