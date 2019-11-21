Bangladeshis would rather swim in the ocean and reach Italy than come to India, says Syed Muazzem Ali

Bangladesh’s outgoing envoy to New Delhi, Syed Muazzem Ali, in his farewell speech has said that Bangladeshis would rather swim in the ocean and reach Italy than come to India.

According to the Hindu, Ali said the per capita income in India “is not that high”. His statement comes when Amit Shah has said that NRC will be rolled in the entire country. Home Minister Amit Shah, who has referred to illegal immigrants as “termites” more than once, said in Parliament Wednesday that there will be an NRC for the entire country.

Speaking at the Press Club of India Tuesday, Ali said the issue of illegal immigration was used during the Indian elections. “There has been so much criticism of Bangladesh in Northeast India because of alleged illegal immigration from our side… But let me tell you that a person of my country would rather swim in the ocean and reach Italy instead of coming to India. A citizen of Bangladesh would like to go to a place where he can earn more, but as you know the per capita income in India is not that high,” Ali told The Hindu.