Bangladesh violence: ISKCON devotees from 150 countries to take part in protest tomorrow

Kolkata: ISKCON will hold silent prayers on Saturday over the violence in Bangladesh that claimed several lives of the Hindus and left several Hindus displaced.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, ISKCON Kolkata vice president Radharaman Das said that on Saturday the people will protest from 10 in the morning till 10 at night.

“There will be a 12-hour protest and in the evening there will be a candle light protest to pay homage to those who had died in Bangladesh violence during Durga Puja. Apart from 150 countries, the protest will be held in over 700 temples across the globe,” said Das.

Notably, posters of the beheaded idol of Goddess Durga and girls crying were put up across the ISKCON temple in Kolkata located at Albert Road.

Urging everyone to take part in the protest, Das said that the Bangladesh government should punish the culprit Iqbal Hossain immediately.

It can be recalled that after being identified from CCTV footage, Iqbal was arrested from Cox Bazar in Bangladesh by the Bangladesh police on Thursday late evening.

Slamming her own son, Iqbal’s mother also demanded strict punishment for her son for spreading communal tension in Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh is known for communal harmony and whatever my son has done is a crime as unnecessarily he had instigated communal war,” said Iqbal’s mother.

Incidentally, a devotee from the UK urged that the Indian government and Bangladesh government should immediately solve the issue so that no Hindus are heckled in Bangladesh and also claimed that the Hindus don't believe in violence.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:30 PM IST