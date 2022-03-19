Ballygunge bypoll: BJP candidate Keya Ghosh slams TMC's Babul Supriyo, says he changes political parties like changing shirts

Kolkata: A day after the BJP announced the names of Agnimitra Paul for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and Keya Ghosh from Ballygunge Assembly bypoll, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo took to social media and slammed BJP candidate Keya Ghosh and called her ‘over confident'.

Earlier this day, Keya said that people of Ballygunge will vote for her and not Babul and alleged that people knows that Babul changes political party like ‘changing shirts’.

“Babul Supriyo asked for votes for BJP and now he will ask for votes against BJP. People will laugh at him,” Keya was heard stating.

Slamming Keya, the singer-turned-politician said that changing a political party ‘once’ doesn’t mean changing parties like shirts.

On the other hand slamming Babul, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh alleged that by ‘deceiving’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Babul had ‘spoilt’ the names of Bengalis.

“He (Babul) was made union minister twice and by deceiving Modi he had spoiled the name of Bengalis. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also deceived by Mamata Banerjee. The names of Bengalis are spoilt by them,” said Ghosh.

However, CPI (M) candidate of Ballygunge Saira Shah Halim said, “Ballygunge is an interesting constituency, there are people from all strata of society. Issues of education, jobs, sanitation, electricity, & water need to be solved. I am contesting to end communal politics.”

It can be recalled that after the ministry was taken away from Babul, he had resigned from the MP post and left BJP and claimed that Bengalis are ‘looked down’ upon in BJP as no Bengali was given an individual charge of any ministry.

Following Babul's exit, the Lok Sabha seat was vacant where TMC has given ace actor Shatrughan Sinha as its candidate.

No sooner did Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announce the name of the candidate than Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to Twitter posted a video where TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari was seen stating ‘Ek Bihari Sho Bimari’ (one Bihari is equivalent to hundred of diseases) and questioned Shatrughan Sinha about his take on the comment.

BJP MLA Asansol (South) Agnimitra is contesting against TMC’s celebrity candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:46 PM IST