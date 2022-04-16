Ballygunge assembly bypoll: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins, CPI(M) witnesses resurgence as it finishes second

Kolkata: Even though TMC’s Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge Assembly seat, the Left Front witnessed a resurgence as it became the main opposition pushing BJP to the distant third position.

TMC's Babul Supriyo though he won the Assembly seat by over 20,000 votes by getting 51,199 total votes, the Left Front’s Saira Shah Halim, niece of Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah got total of 30,940 votes.

It can be noted that in two wards CPI (M) had taken the lead and TMC became second.

The former Union Minister Babul Supriyo after winning the seat said that the victory was of ‘Ma Mati and Manush’.

“The CPI (M) and BJP did everything against the TMC. Those who had tried to malign Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through false allegations got the answer in the result. I dedicate the victory to TMC supremo Mamata didi,” said Babul.

CPI (M) candidate Saira Shah Halim claimed that the result was a ‘morale victory’ for CPI (M).

“The CPI (M) has emerged second and we will soon discuss about the vote share within the party. The result is the morale victory of the party. Though now we are the main opposition against TMC but very soon CPI (M) will defeat TMC,” said Saira.

It is pertinent to mention that security deposits of the BJP and Congress candidates have been forfeited.

After the result, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering prayers at Kalighat temple said that the bypoll results are a ‘gift’ of Bengali New Year.

Thanking the voters, Mamata said that the win will help TMC to work more hard for the people of the state.

“We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again,” said Mamata.

Taking to Twitter, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “Thank you ASANSOL & BALLYGUNGE for taking a step towards an INDIA that is free from the hate-mongers and the oppressors! With your blessings and love, we promise to deliver. Your well-being has always been our PRIORITY and it's only going to get better from here.”

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:05 PM IST