Balakot anniversary: IAF carries out long-range precision strike against practice target

NEW DELHI

The Indian Air Force carried out a long-range precision strike against a practice target to mark the second anniversary of the Balakot Operations, sources said on Saturday.

The strike was carried out by members of the squadron which conducted the air strikes on terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan.

Sources added the strike was in the "very recent past".

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday flew a multi-aircraft sortie with the units to commemorate the occasion along with the squadron pilots.