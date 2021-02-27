India

Balakot anniversary: IAF carries out long-range precision strike against practice target

By Agencies

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria flies an upgraded Mirage-2000 fighter during the multi-aircraft sortie to commemorate the second anniversary of the Balakot Operations.
NEW DELHI

The Indian Air Force carried out a long-range precision strike against a practice target to mark the second anniversary of the Balakot Operations, sources said on Saturday.

The strike was carried out by members of the squadron which conducted the air strikes on terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan.

Sources added the strike was in the "very recent past".

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday flew a multi-aircraft sortie with the units to commemorate the occasion along with the squadron pilots.

