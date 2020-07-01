Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath held successfully without devotees

Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, was organised without devotees, here on Wednesday. The servitors pulled the wooden chariots back from the Gundicha temple to the 12th-century Jagannath temple.

All the rituals and chariot pulling were conducted by the servitors who tested for COVID-19 and found negative.

As per the report by New Indian Express, over 5,000 persons including 3,000 servitors, police personnel, and journalists, who had participated in the Rath Yatra on July 23, were tested for COVID- 19. Out of them 12 people were found positive.

No servitor was found infected in the repeat test but one policeman tested positive.