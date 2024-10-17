 Bahraich Violence: 2 Men Accused Of Killing Ram Gopal Mishra Shot During Police Encounter While Trying To Flee To Nepal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBahraich Violence: 2 Men Accused Of Killing Ram Gopal Mishra Shot During Police Encounter While Trying To Flee To Nepal

Bahraich Violence: 2 Men Accused Of Killing Ram Gopal Mishra Shot During Police Encounter While Trying To Flee To Nepal

Bahraich murder accused identified as Sarfaraz and Talib were shot in a police encounter while they were trying to flee to Nepal, UP Police said in a statement on Thursday.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz and Faheem | @RealBababanaras

Bahraich murder accused identified as Sarfaraz and Faheem were shot in their legs during a police encounter while they were trying to flee to Nepal, UP Police said in a statement on Thursday. As per reports, the encounter took place near the Handa Basehri area of Bahraich, near the Nepal border.

Sarfaraz and Faheem are the sons of the main accused and Bahraich landlord Abdul Hameed.

Reports suggest that a total of five people were arrested during the police encounter. Both Sarfaraz and Faheem were shot in their legs. The injured accused have been taken to a district hospital and are currently under treatment.

Earlier in a video statement, Abdul Hameed’s daughter alleged that the UP STF had picked up their family members including her father on October 16 for questioning. She said that from yesterday their whereabouts were not known. In the video, she said that she feared that her loved ones might be killed in an encounter.

FPJ Shorts
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details

The 22-year-old Mishra was shot multiple times in a clash that erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13. 

As per reports, clashes erupted when the procession was passing through Bahraich's Mahsi sub-division leading to the death of Mishra and several others being injured. Mishra was shot dead after he allegedly removed a green flag and replaced it with a saffron flag on top of a structure in Bahraich.

Meanwhile, internet services were restored in Bahraich district, including the strife-torn Maharajganj, after four days on Thursday.

Police have so far registered 12 FIRs and arrested 55 suspects in connection with the Sunday murder and subsequent violence, according to officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 17, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-543 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 17, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-543 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

'All Govt Residential Schools Will Be Renamed As Maharishi Valmiki Schools,' Says Karnataka CM...

'All Govt Residential Schools Will Be Renamed As Maharishi Valmiki Schools,' Says Karnataka CM...

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI DY Chandrachud Suggests Senior Supreme Court Judge As Successor

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI DY Chandrachud Suggests Senior Supreme Court Judge As Successor