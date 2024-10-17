Bahraich Violence: 2 Men Accused Of Killing Ram Gopal Mishra Shot During Police Encounter While Trying To Flee To Nepal

Sarfaraz and Faheem | @RealBababanaras

Bahraich murder accused identified as Sarfaraz and Faheem were shot in their legs during a police encounter while they were trying to flee to Nepal, UP Police said in a statement on Thursday. As per reports, the encounter took place near the Handa Basehri area of Bahraich, near the Nepal border.

Sarfaraz and Faheem are the sons of the main accused and Bahraich landlord Abdul Hameed.

Sarfaraz & Talib, both accused of Behraich riots and killer of Hindu youth Ram Gopal during Durga Puja procession are critical after encounter with UP STF while trying to flee Nepal. Bullets are still inside their legs. They are unconscious due to excessive bleeding. (Sources)

Reports suggest that a total of five people were arrested during the police encounter. Both Sarfaraz and Faheem were shot in their legs. The injured accused have been taken to a district hospital and are currently under treatment.

Earlier in a video statement, Abdul Hameed’s daughter alleged that the UP STF had picked up their family members including her father on October 16 for questioning. She said that from yesterday their whereabouts were not known. In the video, she said that she feared that her loved ones might be killed in an encounter.

बहराइच में जिस मकान मालिक अब्दुल हमीद पर गोपाल मिश्रा पर गोली चलाने का आरोप है उनकी बेटी रुख़सार बता रही है कि "कल 4 बजे मेरे पिता अब्दुल हमीद, मेरे दो भाई सरफ़राज़ ,फ़हीम औऱ उनके साथ एक अन्य युवक को यूपी एसटीएफ ने उठा लिया है, मेरे पति और मेरे देवर को पहले उठाया जा चुका है, किसी…

The 22-year-old Mishra was shot multiple times in a clash that erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13.

Horrific video of Ram Gopal Mishra's killing in #Bahraich surfaces



Listen to the chants of "Allahu Akbar" in the background

As per reports, clashes erupted when the procession was passing through Bahraich's Mahsi sub-division leading to the death of Mishra and several others being injured. Mishra was shot dead after he allegedly removed a green flag and replaced it with a saffron flag on top of a structure in Bahraich.

Meanwhile, internet services were restored in Bahraich district, including the strife-torn Maharajganj, after four days on Thursday.

Police have so far registered 12 FIRs and arrested 55 suspects in connection with the Sunday murder and subsequent violence, according to officials.