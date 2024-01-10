Badarpur Murder Video: Delhi Youth Dragged & Brutally Stabbed To Death, 2 Juveniles Among 5 Held (WATCH)

Badarpur Murder Video: Delhi Youth Dragged & Brutally Stabbed To Death, 3 Juveniles Among 5 Held (WATCH) | Twitter

New Delhi, January 10: A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death by five individuals, including three juveniles, in southeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. Sharing the details, the official said that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an information was received at Badarpur police station regarding the incident after which a police team was dispatched.

"A police team was patrolling in the area of Gautampuri near Meet chowk, when they noticed that three-four persons were dragging a man who was unconscious and badly injured," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.The man later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Gaurav a.k.a Lambu (22), a resident of Gautampuri, Phase-II.

"Both Police staff along with other available staff chased the accused towards BIW Colony and reached near NTPC gate No. 1 whereupon SHO along with staff also reached and caught them. The accused were identified as Armaan a.k.a Kurru and two juveniles," said the DCP.

After grilling them, it was revealed that they had a fight with Gaurav over settling their personal scores. "During the fight, they stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death. Later on, two of their associates, Sahid and one juveniles was also apprehended," the DCP added. "Blood stained weapon of offence used in crime has also been recovered, the body has been removed to AIIMS Mortuary," the DCP added.