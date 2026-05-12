'Bad Days For...': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Cryptic Post With Suvendu Adhikari Sparks Political Buzz | X @himantabiswa

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 12 shared a cryptic post on his official X handle, writing, “Bad days for.... (You know who).” He also attached two pictures of himself with the newly appointed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, and tagged him in the post.

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Curiosity intensified further after Suvendu Adhikari reposted Sarma’s post and wrote, “No prizes for guessing, I guess.”

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Though it was not immediately clear who the post was targeting, speculation soon began circulating online.

Netizens were quick to point out that the targets of the message delivered by both newly appointed Chief Ministers, following the BJP’s victory in Assam and West Bengal, were likely the All India Trinamool Congress, its leaders, and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

One user named Nabangkur Paul wrote, “Do bhai, dono tabahi 🙌 Bad days for T-error, M-afia, C-orruption! 😉” while another commented, “Katuo ki khair nahi 🤣”.

The political debate surrounding the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has often centred on allegations of corruption, governance failures, and concerns over illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party, have repeatedly accused the TMC government led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering a system of political patronage and vote-bank politics.

Illegal immigration from Bangladesh remains another politically sensitive issue in both Assam and West Bengal. Concerns over unchecked cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh, its impact on demographic patterns in certain border districts, pressure on public resources, and threats to national security and identity preservation have been widely discussed.

Critics have also expressed concern over what they describe as inadequate measures to curb illegal immigration. Many argue that demographic changes in states bordering Bangladesh pose a serious security concern for India.

The issue has historically fuelled mass movements and political unrest, including the Assam Agitation of the 1980s. Opposition parties often allege that illegal immigrants are being used as a “vote bank,” while many citizens continue to demand stricter measures to address illegal immigration.

In light of these issues, attention has now turned to the posts shared by both Chief Ministers. Following the BJP’s victories in both states, many supporters are hopeful that the new governments will not repeat the actions of their predecessors and will instead bring positive change to society.

Since the fall of the TMC government in West Bengal, citizens have expressed hope for reduced political suppression, lower corruption, better governance, and tighter security measures to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Following the re-election of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the election of Suvendu Adhikari as Chief Ministers, both leaders are being viewed by supporters as strong administrators likely to take strict action against activities seen as harmful to the interests of their states and India as a whole.