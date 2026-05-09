'Bengal Breathes Without Fear': Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Elvish Yadav & Other Television Actors Congratulate Suvendu Adhikari After He Takes Oath As West Bengal CM

Television Actors Congratulate Suvendu Adhikari After He Takes Oath As West Bengal CM |

Suvendu Adhikari has taken oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Following his swearing in, several television actors and public figures extended their congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Personalities like Rupali Ganguly, Smriti Irani, and Elvish Yadav were among those who wished him on his victory in the West Bengal 2026 elections.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, known for Anupamaa, took to X and wrote, "Congratulations to Suvendu Dada on becoming the Chief Minister of West Bengal." She further added, "For the first time in years, Bengal breathes without fear. A new dawn for Bangla — of courage, justice, development and pride." She also extended her heartfelt wishes to the people of West Bengal.

Congratulations to Suvendu Dada on becoming the Chief Minister of West Bengal.



For the first time in years, Bengal breathes without fear. A new dawn for Bangla — of courage, justice, development and pride.



Heartiest congratulations to people of West Bengal ❤️ — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 9, 2026

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, known for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, shared a picture with Suvendu Adhikari on X and wrote, "West Bengal’s first-ever BJP Chief Minister."

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav also extended his wishes on social media, writing, "Heartfelt congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari ji on becoming the new Chief Minister of West Bengal! Your leadership skills and dedication will take the state to new heights. Wishing you all the very best for this journey."

दिल से बधाई सोवेंदु अधिकारी जी को पश्चिम बंगाल के नए मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर! आपकी नेतृत्व क्षमता और समर्पण से राज्य नई ऊंचाइयों को छूएगा। आपको इस सफर के लिए ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं🙏🏻 @SuvenduWB — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) May 9, 2026

Arun Govil

Ramayan's Ram, Arun Govil, took to social media to write, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri @SuvenduWB ji on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal." He added, "Your resilient personality, unwavering dedication to public service, and extensive grassroots experience will undoubtedly provide West Bengal with a new direction towards development, good governance, and prosperity." Govil claimed that he is fully confident that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Suvendu will make West Bengal rech new heights.

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 9, 2026, marking a historic political shift in the state. His party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a decisive victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections by crossing the majority mark of 148 seats, ultimately winning around 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The result ended the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, which was reduced to around 80 seats in a major electoral setback.