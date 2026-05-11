Darker Side Of WFH: Why Talk Of Reviving Work From Home Resurfaces India’s Most Difficult Household Realities

Is work from home returning to India? | pix4free

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sparked major discussion across India after urging citizens and companies to revive pandemic-era work from home practices amid the escalating West Asia crisis and rising global crude oil prices, the memories of those years suddenly became fresh for everyone.

वैश्विक संकट के इस समय में हमें कर्तव्यों को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए कुछ संकल्प लेने होंगे और उन्हें पूरा करना ही होगा। इसे लेकर मेरा यह विशेष आग्रह… pic.twitter.com/9XvcczYdyl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on May 10, PM Modi made a behavioural appeal to India's middle class, framing the return to remote work, cutting fuel consumption, avoiding foreign travel and pausing gold purchases solely as a national duty to stabilise the economy against the energy crisis.

This sudden reference toward the "home-as-hub" model has forced a re-evaluation of the Indian family dynamic, bringing the lessons of the 2020 lockdowns back into sharp focus. The COVID-19 pandemic did more than just pause public life in India, it acted as a catalyst for a deep-seated restructuring of the domestic unit.

While many are hoping for another round of 'fun' if WFH is reactivated at pandemic levels, there is another side of the story as well. In the previous experience of WFH, the home transformed from a place of rest into a multifaceted theatre of labour, conflict and adaptation.

Collapse of outsourced labour and chore crisis

For decades, the Indian urban middle class relied heavily on an informal network of domestic workers to maintain household efficiency. The sudden enforcement of lockdowns severed these ties, forcing families to confront the physical reality of their own upkeep. This led to 'chore wars', where the division of labour became a primary source of household tension.

While the pandemic saw an uptick in men participating in domestic duties, the burden remained overwhelmingly lopsided. Working women faced a gruelling triple shift—managing high-pressure remote professional roles, overseeing children’s virtual schooling and performing traditional kitchen and cleaning duties that were previously outsourced.

At least this time, there are little chances of disappearing househelps as there is no virus, hence much less probaily of chore wars.

Multi-generational pressure and digital battleground

Even if there are less chances of chore wars, there are other things that may occur. In a country where joint families and multi-generational living are common, the lockdown created a unique set of psychological pressures.

The home became a crowded hub where the elderly, working adults and children competed for limited physical space and digital bandwidth. This proximity often exacerbated existing friction between young couples and in-laws, as the lack of office escape removed the traditional boundaries that usually keep domestic tensions in check.

Furthermore, a digital divide emerged within the household. Families often fought over the strongest Wi-Fi signals for essential meetings, while parents grappled with the guilt of skyrocketing screen time for children who were deprived of physical play and social interaction.

Shadow pandemic and rise of domestic fragility

Beneath the superficial adjustments to lockdown life lay a much darker trend known as the shadow pandemic. The National Commission for Women (NCW) reported a significant spike in domestic violence complaints during the lockdown months. With mobility restricted and traditional support systems like parental homes or NGOs inaccessible, victims were trapped in 24/7 proximity to their abusers.

This period exposed the extreme fragility of many marital ties, proving that for many, the lockdown was not a time of family bonding but a period of heightened danger and emotional trauma. The legal and social systems struggled to keep pace with this surge in domestic distress.

Economic realignment

The economic shockwaves of the pandemic forced a fundamental re-evaluation of the Indian family’s financial philosophy. The sudden threat of job losses and pay cuts ended a decade-long trend of rising consumerism, replacing it with "crisis budgeting" and aggressive saving. This economic anxiety contributed to the "reverse migration" of white-collar professionals.

Myth of a baby boom

While the pandemic was once expected to trigger a baby boom, data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) actually revealed a 'baby bust' with fertility rates dropping to 2.0, proving that for the Indian family, periods of national crisis are defined more by survival and structural shifts than by expansion.

Introspection, spiritual resilience and new normal

Despite the hardships, the forced period of isolation prompted a widespread search for individual and collective meaning. This manifested in a surge of hobbyism, where family members engaged in everything from terrace gardening to online upskilling as a way to reclaim agency in an uncontrollable world.

There was also a significant return to traditional wellness and spiritual practices. Many families integrated yoga, ayurveda and communal prayers into their daily routines to combat the pervasive anxiety of the era.

The last WFH did not result in more children, but it did result in a more introspective and resilient family unit, one that had been forced to face its internal imbalances and redefine what it means to live together under one roof.