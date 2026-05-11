West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces 6 Major Decisions In First Bengal Cabinet Meet | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday had attended his first Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna and had announced six key decisions of the new government.

“We will work for everyone. We will take responsibility for those families whose family members have given life for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We have taken a few decisions in our first cabinet meeting. Within 45 days we have approved transferring of 600 acres of land to the Border Security Force for fencing the border with Bangladesh,” said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister had also announced that all the flagship programmes which are active and are for the welfare of the people will run and won’t be stopped.

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“Annapurnar Bhandar will start from June. Implementation of Ayushman Bharat and BNS will happen immediately. I had held a review meeting with Today, at the state’s administrative building Nabanna, I held a review meeting with Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariyala, Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, State DGP Sidhinath Gupta and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand to assess the state’s law and order and administrative situation,” further mentioned Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also announced that the primary priority of the BJP government is to ensure the safety and peace of the people of the state.

“A five-year age relaxation for candidates who missed recruitment opportunities in previous years due to various scams will be given,” said the Chief Minister.

Later this day, Adhikari met with the police officials and according to the police sources the Chief Minister had asked them to open the files of those who were involved in the post poll violences of 2021 and 2023.

“The police should work independently and no miscreants should be spared. The usage of words ‘Anuprerona’ (Inspiration) will not be used anymore,” said the police sources.

The Chief Minister had also stated that the next cabinet meeting will be held on next Monday where decisions about women security and on RG Kar rape and murder incident will be taken.

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The five ministers and their portfolios are:

• Dilip Ghosh:

Rural Development, Panchayats, and Animal Resources.

• Agnimitra Paul: Women and Child Welfare.

• Ashok Kirtania: Food Department.

• Nisith Pramanik: North Bengal Development, Sports, and Youth Welfare.

CEO Manoj Agarwal also gets appointed as the Chief Secretary of West Bengal.