Babus, mantris & buzz: Shanti Kumari is new Chief Secretary of Telangana

We bring you gleanings, leanings and learnings from the departments of bureacracy, politics, public enterprises and the corporate world.

So, here is what we heard:

POLITICS

Will Kulaste be moved to Organisation ?

Union Minister Phaggan Singh Kuleste is likely to be moved to be party organization in Madhya Pradesh. Two Lok Sabha MPs Rakesh Singh a and V D Sharma may get a berth in the Modi Cabinet.

US Dollar index is falling every day?

US Dollar index is falling every day. Rupee has strengthened to 81. Euro/Pound and Yen have also strengthened. But Rupee has maintained status quo vis-a-vis Euro, Pound and Yen. Even though Crude prices have fallen, inflation in Europe continues at 9.2 and US inflation data out on Thursday is unlikely to show any decline below 7%. Food grain prices are pressuring Economies. Two countries with possibly highest surplus grains are locked in war of attrition.

BUREAUCRACY

One banker to join Central Vigilance Commission

After the departure of Suresh Patel from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) under the act one Member from the banking sector will be appointed. Who will make it?

Mrs A Santhi Kumari is new Chief Secretary, Telangana

Mrs A Santhi Kumari has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Telangana. She is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

Did Telangana Chief Secretary’s ignoring PM cost him dearly?

Mystery shrouds Telangana’s all powerful Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar losing his post and returns to Andhra Pradesh cadre. Insiders say that Somesh Kumar, who was eyes and ears of Telangana Chief Minister NTR, did not attend the Chief Secretaries conference convened by the PM. And result within 24 hours Somesh Kumar was asked to report to the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Rajender Kumar empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Rajender Kumar has been empanelled for holding the posts of Joint Secretary or equivalent in Government of India. He is a 1997 batch IFOS officer.

Two IPoS officers transferred

Two officers of Indian Postal Service (IPoS) of Group 'B' cadre have been shifted. Debraj Sethi was shifted to Odisha Circle from Assam, while H C Upadhaya has been transferred to Uttarakhand Circle from UP.

Cadre of Abhinav Tyagi transferred to UP

The inter-cadre transfer of Abhinav Tyagi from Maharashtra cadre to Uttar Pradesh has been accepted on grounds of his marriage with Ankita Jain, IAS. He is a 2019 batch IPS officer.

Seven IPS officers promoted to ADGP rank in UP

Seven IPS officers of the 1998 batch in Uttar Pradesh have been promoted to the ADGP grade. They are: Bhagwan Swaroop, Amit Chandra, Piyush Marodiya, Suvendra Kumar Bhagat, BD Paulson, KS Narayan and Padmaja Chauhan.

Tomar appointed Advisor in TRAI

Jaipal Singh Tomar has been appointed as Advisor in TRAI hq on deputation for a period of three years. He is a HAG level ITS officer.

Arun Kumar appointed as Senior Economic & Statistical Adviser, DES

Arun Kumar has been appointed as Senior Economic & Statistical Adviser, Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He is a 1993 batch IES officer.

Divident Cheque presented to Minister Jal Shakti

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Jal Shakti was presented Dividend Cheque for the year 2021-22 by R.K.Agrawal, CMD, WAPCOS & NPCC on 11th January 2023. Pankaj Kumar, Secretary (DoWR, RD & GR); Ms. Vini Mahajan, Secretary (DWS); Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Special Secretary (DoWR, RD & GR); Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary (DWS); Subodh Yadav, Joint Secretary; Anand Mohan, Joint Secretary; Pankaj Kapoor, Director (Finance), WAPCOS; Anupam Mishra, Director (Comml. & HRD), WAPCOS and other senior officers of Ministry & WAPCOS were also present. On this occasion, Vision document for WAPCOS @2047 was also released by the Hon’ble Minister.

Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh appointed Acting CJ, Gauhati HC

Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior-most Judge of Gauhati High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from January 12, 2023, consequent upon the superannuation of incumbent Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya.

S A Chavan to join Hyderabad

S A Chavan will join RA, Hyderabad as Jt DGFT. He is an Indian Trade Service officer.

Three IDES probationers given postings

The DGDE has issued posting orders of three IDES probationers. Accordingly, Nitish Gupta posted as Jt CEO, Pune Cantt, Abhijit Sirohi goes to Delhi Cantt as Jt CEO and Vishal Sarswat has been posted as Jt CEO, Roorkee Cantt Board.

Commonwealth Secretariat invites nominations for Adviser

The MEA has informed that the Commonwealth Secretariat has invited nomination of officers of the level of Joint Secretary in the GoI and State Governments for the position of Adviser and Head of Gender Section at Commonwealth Secretariat, London, UK.

BK Dadabhoy is also Addl. Member (Commercial), Railway Board

BK Dadabhoy, Additional Member (M&BD), Railway Board, has been assigned additional duties of the post of Additional Member (Commercial), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Manoj Sinha delegated administrative powers of DG, IRITM

Manoj Sinha, who is presently working as Additional Director General (ADG) in the Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management (IRITM), has been delegated administrative and financial powers of Director General (DG), IRITM. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

HG Tiwari appointed ACPM (Elec.), DFCCIL

HG Tiwari, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Operation, Bori Bunder, Central Railway, has been selected for deputation to Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) as Assistant Chief Project Manager (Electrical) at Mumbai, South, for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Ashim Banda given post-facto extension in deputation tenure

Ashim Banda has been given post-facto extension on his tenure of deputation with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) up to September 20, 2021. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Atul Nigam given post-facto extension in deputation tenure

Atul Nigam, formerly Chief Engineer (CE), Eastern Railway (ER), has been given post-facto sanction on his tenure of deputation with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) as Chief Project Manager (CPM) up to August 1, 2022. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Pranav Kumar given extension in deputation tenure

Pranav Kumar, formerly Director, T, Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), has been given an extension on his tenure of deputation with IRCON International Limited as Chief General Manager (CGM), Works-II, for the fourth year, which is up to March 8, 2024. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

CORPORATE

Dr Jawahar appointed Director (HR), BEML Ltd

Dr Gunaseelan Jawahar has been appointed as Director (Human Recourses) of BEML Limited.

Umesh Joshi appointed Addl. Director, Beekay Niryat Ltd

Umesh Joshi has been appointed as Additional Director (Independent) on the Board of Beekay Niryat Limited.

Geet Gorani appointed Addl. Director, Gorani Industries Ltd

A K Saxena ( A former civil servant)

Agree with the views expressed by Ritika Khare on destruction of nature

I fully agree with the views expressed by Ritika Khare regarding destruction of nature, forests & trees without caring about its future disasters on earth & humanity. The irony is most of this is done by our political masters, businessmen and civil servants as they are hand in glove in this loot. Wish we can elect one day a political dispensation which cares about earth & humanity, and also think of India's beautiful real future.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)