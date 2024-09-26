 B Vanlalvawna Appointed As India's New Ambassador To The Kingdom Of Cambodia
ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
B Vanlalvawna | ANI

New Delhi: B Vanlalvawna has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The 1998 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is presently the Joint Secretary in the Ministry.

About B Vanlalvawna

According to MEA, "B. Vanlalvawna (IFS: 1998), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Cambodia,"

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Prior to this appointment, Devyani Uttam Khobragade was serving as the Indian Ambassador to Cambodia.

