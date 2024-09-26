B Vanlalvawna Appointed As India's New Ambassador To The Kingdom Of Cambodia

B Vanlalvawna | ANI

New Delhi: B Vanlalvawna has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The 1998 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is presently the Joint Secretary in the Ministry.

About B Vanlalvawna

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Prior to this appointment, Devyani Uttam Khobragade was serving as the Indian Ambassador to Cambodia.