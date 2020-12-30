Azharuddin escapes unhurt in car mishap

Jaipur

Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin escaped unhurt on Wednesday as the car he was travelling in met with an accident on the Kota mega highway in Rajasthan.

Azharuddin was travelling with his family to Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district, about 180 km from Jaipur. According to police, Azharuddin’s car which was travelling at high speed, suddenly lost control and rammed into a roadside eatery on the highway near Soorwal town. Azharuddin and his family escaped unhurt but an employee at the dhaba sustained slight injuries and was admitted to the government hospital. Police said the former cricketer and his family were shifted to another car and continued towards Ranthambore where they will celebrate the New Year at the Aman-i-Khas hotel.