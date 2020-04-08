Ayush Ministry releases 'immunity boosting' measures to battle COVID-19, recommends chawanprash, haldi milk

The Ministry of Ayush issued a press release on how Ayurveda can help preventing the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The release titled ‘Ayurveda’s immunity boosting measusres for self-care during the COVID-19 crisis’ recommends drinking warm water throughout the day, daily practice of yoga, as well as the use of spices like turmeric, cumin, garlic and coriander in cooking.

Other recommendations include taking chawanprash, drinking herbal tea made from tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger, raisin, lemon juice and jaggery, as well as the consumption of turmeric milk.

Other ‘simple ayurvedic procedures’ include the application of sesame oil and ghee (clarified butter) in the nostrils in the morning and evening, and rinsing your mouth with sesame oil first thing in the morning (without swallowing it).