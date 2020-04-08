Ayush Ministry releases 'immunity boosting' measures to battle COVID-19, recommends chawanprash, haldi milk

The Ministry of Ayush issued a press release on how Ayurveda can help preventing the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The release titled ‘Ayurveda’s immunity boosting measusres for self-care during the COVID-19 crisis’ recommends drinking warm water throughout the day, daily practice of yoga, as well as the use of spices like turmeric, cumin, garlic and coriander in cooking.
Other recommendations include taking chawanprash, drinking herbal tea made from tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger, raisin, lemon juice and jaggery, as well as the consumption of turmeric milk.
Other ‘simple ayurvedic procedures’ include the application of sesame oil and ghee (clarified butter) in the nostrils in the morning and evening, and rinsing your mouth with sesame oil first thing in the morning (without swallowing it).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, recently highlighted the benefits of Ayurveda and urged people to "have a look" at Ayush Ministry's protocol to stay fit, saying "good health is the harbinger of happiness". In a press release issued by the Government of India, PM Modi had also discussed with US President Donald Trump the importance of Ayurveda. The prime minister had even shared videos of his animated avatar doing yoga.
PM Modi isn’t the only one: director and Twitter celebrity Vivek Agnihotri had recently tweeted about how drinking rasam and turmeric milk could prevent the virus from spreading.
Before the seriousness of coronavirus hit India, the News Minute had done an article on how the government felt that Ayurveda and Homeopathy could cure a person infected with the novel coronavirus.
While these age-old grandmother techniques are popular across the country, there Is no scientific evidence that it can prevent the spread of COVID-19. Scientists still recommend regular handwashing, as well as keeping social distance of at least six feet from each other, so that the coronavirus that has spread into the air doesn’t infect a person.
So, while the Ayush Ministry continues spreading information on the advantages of Ayurveda, people, who do have the haldi milk and rasam will combine it with modern medicine. Until then, we can only wait for a vaccine or a potential drug that will be the solution to ending this pandemic.
