Ayurveda age-old science, not placebo: AYUSH doctors' body counters IMA's poser on new COVID protocol

Ghaziabad: An AYUSH doctors' body on Saturday welcomed the government's COVID-19 treatment protocol based on ayurveda and yoga as it asserted that ayurveda is an age-old, well-established science and "not a placebo", days after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) criticised the Centre's move.

The Integrated Medical Association (AYUSH) said the government's new protocol will help evolve better management strategies for treatment of coronavirus patients.

The IMA had on Thursday questioned the scientific basis of the government's protocol based on ayurveda and yoga for the prevention as well as treatment of asymptomatic and mild patients of COVID-19.

"IMA demands that the Union Health Minister should come clean on the above posers. If not, he is inflicting a fraud on the nation and gullible patients by calling placebos as drugs," it added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Tuesday released the protocol for the clinical management of COVID-19, that lists dietary measures, yoga and ayurvedic herbs and formulations such as Ashwagandha and AYUSH-64 for prevention of coronavirus infection and treatment of mild and asymptomatic cases.