Maha explores ayurveda, unani route to stub Covid

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government is leaving no stone unturned to beat the Coronavirus pandemic. The state has proposed to explore integrated medical treatment involving Homeopathy, Ayurved and Unani for Covid-19 patients. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with doctors from these streams and asked them to make their suggestions to the Covid 19 Task Force for its application.

The Chief Minister said that corona patients are being treated as per the guidelines of the Task Force appointed by the state government. The state government has also appointed a committee for preventive measures through AYUSH. He directed the public health department to prepare guidelines for the treatment of all ailments.

Experts also said that AYUSH drugs should be divided into two categories for prevention and treatment. The CM said that in this time of crisis, there is an opportunity to convince the world of the importance of Ayurveda and Unani.

Amidst incidents of cheating during the application of plasma therapy for Covid 19 patients, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday has appealed to the people to remain alert. Deshmukh said that the plasma therapy is proving useful to treat Covid 19 patients and there are encouraging results.

“Some hospitals have started plasma donation campaigns and plasma banks. It has come to the fore that some people are misusing this facility and bogus certificates are being prepared to take undue advantage of the financial condition of people,’’ he said. Deshmukh further informed that cyber criminals are quite active on social media platforms to lure people on plasma donation.

‘’There is a need for more caution while looking for and identifying plasma donors online,’’ said Deshmukh. He assured that the stern action would

be taken against perpetrators.