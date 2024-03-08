Ayodhya Ram Temple Progress: Main Spire & Parkota Set For December Completion

Ram temple, Ayodhya | Ram temple trust

Two spires, including the main one at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, are set to be completed by December, marking significant progress in the construction. The primary gold-plated spire, towering at 161 feet, is a key element of the temple's architectural grandeur.

Anil Mishra, Trustee of the Ram Temple Trust, shared that out of the total five spires planned for the Ram temple, three were completed before the consecration on January 22. The remaining two are on track to be finished by December, adding to the temple's magnificence.

The construction of the 'parkota' (boundary) is also in full swing and is expected to be completed before the monsoon season. Anil Mishra explained that the parkota's completion will not only add to the aesthetic appeal but will also offer protection to visitors from rain and sunshine.

Highlighting the scale of the endeavour, Mishra revealed that a dedicated workforce of 1500 laborers is diligently working on these structures.

In a recent meeting of the temple construction committee, a decision was made to finalise all construction activities within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex by December. Larsen & Toubro (L&T), entrusted with the temple's construction, has already engaged 1500 workers from various states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Plans are underway to deploy an additional 3500 workers to expedite the construction process.

An exciting development is the construction of temples dedicated to six Gods and Goddesses along the temple's parkota. Additionally, a temple dedicated to seven sages, including Hindu saints like sage Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Nishadraj, and Ahilya, is also in progress and is slated for completion by December.

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is situated on the ground floor, while the court of Lord Ram will be established on the first floor. To enhance pilgrim movement, the district magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, announced the widening of the road from Tedhi Bazaar at the western end of Ram Janmabhoomi to the Post Office, spanning via Ashrafi Bhawan and Vibhishan Kund, to a width of 15 meters.

Praising the increasing influx of devotees, Prakash Gupta, the office in charge of the Ram Temple Trust, stated that more than 2 lakh devotees visit the Ram temple on Sundays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays, with around 1.5 lakh devotees arriving on other days of the week. The progress in construction reflects the collective effort to realize the vision of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.