Ayodhya: After Grand Temple At Ram Janmabhoomi Complex, Focus Now On Constructing Mohammed Bin Abdullah Mosque |

Lucknow: After completing and consecrating the grand temple at the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi complex, attention is now on constructing the Mohammed bin Abdullah Mosque in Ayodhya.

“The mosque, with five minarets and built on Islamic principles, marks a significant step in the region's religious landscape,” says Athar Hussain, Secretary of the Mosque Trust.

The cornerstone of the mosque arrives in Mumbai

The cornerstone of the mosque, a sacred brick bathed in the holy waters of Zamzam and perfumed in Mecca Sharif and Medina Sharif, has arrived in Mumbai and is scheduled to reach Ayodhya in April. Adorned with verses from the Holy Quran and the name of the Prophet of Islam in gold, this brick symbolizes the beginning of the mosque's foundation.

Following the Supreme Court's decision regarding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the Muslim community has been allocated five acres of land in Dhannipur, 25 km from Ayodhya, for the mosque. Named the Alishan Mosque, it will cover an area of approximately 40 thousand square feet, although construction has yet to commence pending approval of the architectural plans.

Read Also UP: Wockhardt To Set Up Cancer Hospital At Ayodhya Mosque Premises

Design to be finalised in March

Hussain, Secretary of the Mosque Trust, cited design delays as the primary reason for the construction's postponement. However, with the mosque's design set to be finalized by March and subsequently submitted for approval, construction is slated to commence in May.

A crucial meeting of the Mosque Trust is scheduled for February 29 in Mumbai, where officials will convene to outline donation collection strategies and release bank account details and QR codes for contributions. This gathering signifies a pivotal moment in the journey towards the realization of the Alishan Mosque, symbolizing both religious harmony and architectural progress in Ayodhya.

Mosque committee facing challenges

The Supreme Court's historic decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid dispute in 2019 led to the formation of a trust for the construction of the Ram temple and allotted land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the mosque. However, progress has been slow, with the mosque committee facing challenges related to funds and approval of the mosque's design.

Dhannipur village, strategically located on the Faizabad-Lucknow National Highway, houses around 2,000 residents, with approximately 60% being Muslims. The designated 5-acre plot near Shahgada Shah Mazar in the heart of the village remains vacant, raising concerns among the local populace.

The responsibility for constructing the mosque in Dhannipur lies with the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust (IICF). Trust Secretary Athar Hussain cited lack of funds and pending approval of the mosque's design as the primary reasons for the delay.