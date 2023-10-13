UP: Wockhardt To Set Up Cancer Hospital At Ayodhya Mosque Premises

File photo

Lucknow: Pharma major Wockhardt to set up and run a cancer hospital in the premises of a mosque to be built at Ayodhya on the land awarded after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhumi-Babri dispute. As per the decision of the apex court, five acres of land have been given in Dhunnipur village of Ayodhya for the construction of the mosque.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust (IICFT) constituted for the construction and operation of the mosque, hospitals, and other facilities here, has now decided to change its name and design.

Masjid-e-Ayodhya

Earlier the proposed mosque at Dunnipur, Ayodhya was name `Masjid-e-Ayodhya’ which has now been changed to the name of Prophet Mohammad. The mosque would now be known as Muhammad Bin Abdullah Masjid. Besides the hospital that was to be constructed along with the mosque would be dedicated to the treatment of cancer patients. The Wockhardt group has decided to take care of the construction and operation of this hospital. The chairman of the foundation, Jufar Farooqui informed that the president of Wockhardt, Habib Khorakiwala has agreed to the construction of a 300-bed cancer hospital.

Proposed Ayodhya mosque to incorporate architectural designs similar to the ones in Middle East

He said that earlier it was decided to keep the design of the Dhunnipur, Ayodhya mosque simple but now there has been a change in it. On Thursday at a meeting of all important sects of Muslims including Shia, Sunni, Deobandi, and Bareillvi held in Mumbai the new design prepared by a Pune-based firm was approved. As per it the mosque will now have domes and the structure would be similar to those in Middle east countries. It was also decided to increase the size of the mosque so that 5,000 people could offer prayer there at a time.

IICFT to lay the foundation of the mosque this year

The IICFT will lay the foundation of the mosque by the end of this year. The trust members informed that map and layout of the mosque and other constructions have been submitted to the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). Very soon the trust would deposit ₹1 crore as development and map fee to the ADA.

The state government has already issued its no-objection certificate for the construction. Jufar Farooqui said that barring UP, the IICFT has started a drive in other states to collect donations for the construction of mosque and other buildings. In the Mumbai meeting held on Thursday, many people promised financial assistance to the project.