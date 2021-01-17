Ayodhya Muslims set example

Lucknow
Setting yet another example of communal harmony in the temple town, Muslims of Ayodhya have opened their hearts in making donations for construction of the grand Ram temple.
Over a dozen prominent Muslims in Ayodhya have contributed to the fund-raising drive led by the local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionaries. “There is nothing new. It is our age-old tradition of participating in each other’s religious ceremonies,” said Iqbal Ansari, son of late Hashim Ansari, who was one of the oldest litigants of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri mosque dispute case.
Talking to the FPJ, Ansari said that the gesture by Muslims in Ayodhya has shown that no love is lost between the members of the two communities after the Ram temple verdict. “We prefer peaceful and brotherly co-existence rather than falling prey to religious divide by vested political interests,” he claimed.
Ansari said that he will also make donations for the construction of the Ram temple. He, however, claimed that it will be a ‘Gupt Daan’ (secret donation). “Donations are never trumpeted. They are for a sacred cause and not to be revealed,” he pointed.
Ansari hoped that the Hindus will also come forward and reciprocate in a similar manner by making donations for construction of the mosque in Ayodhya. “This will cement ties further between the members of the two communities not only in Ayodhya but in the entire country,” he said.
Welcoming gesture shown by Muslims, VHP Spokesperson Sharad Sharma told FPJ that all, irrespective of their religion, are welcome to make donations for the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram. “Many Muslims believe that Lord Ram was their ancestor and remains their ideal. It is good to see that they are coming forward to show their love and respect to Lord Ram,” said Sharma.
When asked if Hindus will also reciprocate by making donations for the construction of the mosque, Sharma was evasive saying that a few Muslim leaders have already announced not to take any ‘chanda’ (donation) for the construction of the mosque.
Trust receives around Rs100 crore donation
New Delhi: Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation around Rs 100 crores, said General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai on Sunday.
"The data has not reached the headquarters till now but we have got a report from our karyakartas that they have received a donation for around Rs 100 crores for this noble cause," Rai said. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya which began on January 15 and will go on till February 27.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.
