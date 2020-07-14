Ayodhya is well known to the world, Nepal PM under pressure of foreign power: VHP

Keep religion out of politics: Ayodhya saints; Nepal was part of Ram’s kingdom, seers tell PM Oli

Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli’s claim — Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is in Nepal and he was Nepali — has not gone down well with the believers of lord Ram in India, as it is believed to be deity’s birthplace.

While Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alleged the Nepal PM is under pressure from “foriegn power”, members of the saints’ community have urged Oli to keep religion out of regional politics.

“The PM of Nepal must keep Lord Ram out of regional politics. His comments are unwarranted. He must know Lord Ram was a ‘chakravarti’ emperor and Nepal was also part of his kingdom. Ties between India and Nepal are even older than history,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

The VHP, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and saints in Ayodhya have strongly condemned Oli’s statement. Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi, said Oli’s statement is a ploy to divert attention from increasing opposition he is facing in Nepal.

“In the recently concluded Ram Janmabhoomi case in Supreme Court all historical facts were presented before the court and it was proven without doubt that Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram. Still Oli is making claims as his own chair is under danger,” said Das.

“Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori city in the west of Birgunj (Nepal), India has claimed India has claimed Lord Ram was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed deity Sita got married to Prince Ram of India,” PM Oli had reportedly said at an event at his residence in Kathmandu on Monday.

Oli also accused India of cultural encroachment by “creating a fake Ayodhya” and questioned how Lord Ram could come to Janakpur to marry Sita when there were “no means” of communication.