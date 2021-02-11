Ayodhya: Fund collection for Ram temple over Rs 1,000 cr, says trust's General Secretary Champat Rai

Lucknow: Lord Ram Lala in Ayodhya is fast becoming the richest God in the country. The Ram temple trust has added over Rs 500 crore in just ten days.
The Sri Ramjanambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai claimed that over Rs 1,000 crore have so far been deposited in three bank accounts of Ram temple trust. “People from different walks of life are making donations from their heart during the collection drive launched. Though banks are yet to furnish the final figure but it is estimated to be well over Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.
In first 15 days when the drive was launched on January 15, the trust had collected Rs 500 crore. The other Rs 500 crore were added in just 10 days. Going by the pace of donations, pouring in from all parts of the country and world, the trust is likely to collect Rs 2,000 crore by February 27 when the drive ends.
Trust has deployed over 1.5 lakh VHP and other volunteers for nationwide door to door donation collections. About 37,000 volunteers have been assigned the jobs of depositing donation cheques into accounts of Lord Rama in three banks – State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.
The Trust has already released RTGS details of bank accounts in the public domain for the convenience of the people to make donations directly.
Carrying coupons in the denominations of Rs 10, 100 and 1000, these volunteers will reach every household in the country during ‘Nidhi Samparpan Abhiyan’ to seek contributions for the construction of grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.
After the Ayodhya visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a couple of days ago, the work for digging the foundation of Ram temple gained momentum. About 15 feet deep trench has already been dug and debris removed from there. The foundation will be 40 to 50 feet deep to ensure that the temple last thousand years and no harm is done even if river Saryu changes its course.
In addition to VHP’s old Karyashala at Karsevakpuram, a new workshop is being constructed within the 67 acres premises for carving of fresh stones arriving in Ayodhya shortly. Head of the workshop Nikhil Sompura claimed that more artisans will be called from Gujarat and Rajasthan to speed up carving of stones.
The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) too has geared up for making Ayodhya a world class city as directed by the Chief Minister. The ADA has engaged a Canada-based company along with two Indian Companies to prepare the blueprint for beautification of ancient Ayodhya.
The Canada-based company LRA Associates South Asia Private Ltd had earlier developed temple town Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The Indian firms Larsen and Tourbo and Kukreja Architects will work with the Canadian firm to prepare the blueprint and vision document and execute the same after approval from the Trust.