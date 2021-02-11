Ayodhya: Fund collection for Ram temple over Rs 1,000 cr, says trust's General Secretary Champat Rai

Lucknow: Lord Ram Lala in Ayodhya is fast becoming the richest God in the country. The Ram temple trust has added over Rs 500 crore in just ten days.

The Sri Ramjanambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai claimed that over Rs 1,000 crore have so far been deposited in three bank accounts of Ram temple trust. “People from different walks of life are making donations from their heart during the collection drive launched. Though banks are yet to furnish the final figure but it is estimated to be well over Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.

In first 15 days when the drive was launched on January 15, the trust had collected Rs 500 crore. The other Rs 500 crore were added in just 10 days. Going by the pace of donations, pouring in from all parts of the country and world, the trust is likely to collect Rs 2,000 crore by February 27 when the drive ends.