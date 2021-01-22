Indore: Vishwa Sindhi Seva Sangam to donate 200 silver bricks for construction of Ram temple

Indore: A delegation of Sindhi Seva Sangam from Indore and all over the state will be visiting Ayodhya on January 26. The delegation will take along 200 silver bricks, which will be handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

To support the development and construction of Lord Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sindhi society 'Vishwa Sindhi Seva Sangam' decided to donate 200 silver bricks for the construction of the Ram temple.

The decision was taken unanimously in the meeting of the institution. The office bearers of the organization will go to Ayodhya and participate in the Ram leela and evening aarti. After this, 200 bricks weighing one kg will be donated.

Anand Sabdhani from the organisation said, “In a meeting held in Dubai in February last year, it was decided to cooperate in all possible ways for the construction of the Ram temple.”

Recently, when the construction of the Ram temple was finalised, the community celebrated the plans of developing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The officials of our institution met again, deliberated and decided to collect and donate 200 silver bricks for the construction,” Sabdhani said.

Representatives from all over the world to gather in Ayodhya on 26 January

According to the schedule, officials of the branches of the World Sindhi Service Sangam located in India and abroad will gather in Ayodhya on January 26.

Special worship will be organised at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. After the evening arti and darshan, the silver bricks will be handed over to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

Sabdhani said, “The construction of Lord Shri Ram temple is a matter of great pride for every Indian, and everyone should contribute to its construction.”