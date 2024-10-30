Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: 25 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Saryu Ghat, Setting New Guinness World Record; VIDEO Surfaces

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: An extraordinary display of 25 lakh diyas illuminates Lord Ram's land, achieving a new Guinness World Record during the Diwali festivities | X

Ayodhya: Ayodhya, the spiritual heart of Hindu mythology, etched its name into the Guinness World Records on Wednesday with a breathtaking display of 25 lakh earthen lamps along the Saryu River. This year’s Deepotsav, an annual Diwali celebration, marked the world’s largest oil-lamp lighting, outshining Ayodhya’s previous record of 22 lakh lamps set last year.

It was a special occasion for the people of Ayodhya as the celebrations came nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a fabulous Hindu temple by consecrating an idol of Lord Ram.

The Guinness World Records team honored the achievement by presenting a certificate to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, recognizing the extraordinary feat, monitored in real time by drone cameras to ensure compliance with the stringent guidelines.

"Over 30,000 volunteers, largely college students, contributed tirelessly to maintain the meticulously designed lamp pattern, ensuring each lamp stayed lit for the prescribed duration,” shared Dr. Pratibha Goyal, vice-chancellor of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, who coordinated the remarkable volunteer effort.

As the sun sets on this sacred day, Ayodhya transforms into a breathtaking spectacle of lights, colors, and traditional performances, drawing participants from far and wide. The event encompasses a variety of activities, including thematic processions depicting scenes from the Ramayana, traditional dance performances, and a captivating aerial drone show.

The lamps, or diyas, illuminated 55 ghats along the riverfront, stretching 1.5 kilometers in a brilliant display that remained aglow for more than five minutes. According to government spokesperson Shishir Singh, this year's Deepotsav marks Ayodhya’s seventh consecutive world record, with the monumental event using approximately 91,000 liters of mustard oil.

Beyond the sea of lights, the celebrations featured a Maha Aarti performed by 1,100 priests along the riverbanks, accompanied by an eco-friendly fireworks display over the Saryu Bridge. Notably, this Deepotsav held special significance as the first Diwali since the Pran Pratishtha, or consecration, of Lord Ram's idol earlier in the year.

The atmosphere was both devotional and immersive, with students arranging diyas at Ram Ki Paidi on Saryu’s banks and a laser show bringing to life scenes from the Ramayana. Thousands witnessed the dramatic lighting spectacle, coordinated across the ghats within a remarkable 30 minutes, with the final five minutes crucial for Guinness record verification.

Traditional arches and gateways adorned the city’s main highways, while vibrant folk performances brought Ayodhya's streets to life, drawing pilgrims, dignitaries, and locals alike. Security was significantly bolstered, with Senior Police Officer Rajkaran Nayyar noting a multi-layered approach involving paramilitary commandos, bomb detectors, dog squads, facial recognition technology, and live drone surveillance to ensure a safe festival atmosphere.

As families gathered to celebrate, authorities increased train services to accommodate the influx of visitors returning home. Yet, concerns about air pollution cast a shadow on the festivities; while Ayodhya’s Deepotsav embraced eco-friendly fireworks, meteorological official OP Gupta cautioned that air quality levels across India could rise post-celebrations.

Ayodhya’s Deepotsav not only underscored its cultural heritage but also embodied the city’s deep-rooted connection to Diwali, commemorating Lord Ram’s return from exile—a tradition that continues to captivate millions worldwide.