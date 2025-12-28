29-Yr-Old Man Accused Of Exploiting Two Sisters, Stealing Cash & Gold Arrested In Bengaluru

Bengaluru police have arrested a 29-year-old man in the Bagalgunte area for allegedly cheating, sexually exploiting and stealing from a woman after trapping her in a fake romantic relationship. The accused is alleged to have duped the victim of nearly Rs 20 lakh in cash and around 200 grams of gold.

The case, which originated in Nelamangala, involves two sisters. According to police, the accused, identified as Shubham Shukla, first befriended the younger sister, who was a minor at the time, and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Investigators said he later used this connection to gain entry into the family and subsequently targeted the elder sister.

Police said Shukla persuaded the elder sibling to enter into a live-in relationship and asked her to lie to her parents, claiming she was relocating to Mumbai for employment. Instead, the couple lived together in Bengaluru for nearly three years. During this period, the accused allegedly took large sums of money and gold ornaments from her.

The victim later discovered that Shukla was already married. Although he promised to divorce his wife, police said he continued to harass and abuse her. Unable to endure the alleged mistreatment, the woman eventually fled and approached the police.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with charges of cheating. The accused has been arrested and remains in police custody, with further investigation underway.