Deepotsav 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Ramayan-Themed Procession In Ayodhya, Aims For World Record With 28 Lakh Diyas; VIDEO Surfaces

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 30: Ayodhya was bathed in a festive spirit on Wednesday when a procession with vibrant tableaux bearing characters from Ramayan made its way through the temple town as part of the eighth Deepotsav celebration.

At its conclusion, the processing carrying the mythical characters was received with an 'aarti' by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also pulled the chariot on which artistes playing Lord Ram, Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman were seated.

The characters playing Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman were brought to Ayodhya earlier in a helicopter, in a nod to the mythical Pushpak Viman referred to in Ramayan.

Eighteen tableaux depicting episodes from Ramcharitmanas were showcased during the procession which moved stately from Saket Mahavidyalaya to Ram Katha Park to the sound of firecrackers and bursts of gulal.

The floats were inaugurated by Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, and Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi. Saket College students illustrated the 'Putrayeshti' Yagna and Shri Ram's coronation, taken from Ramcharitmanas, in their tableaux. Folk artists narrated the depictions live.

For this year's Deepotsav, Saket Mahavidyalaya has crafted 18 stunning tableaux, 11 by the Information Department and seven by the Tourism Department.

The Tourism Department's tableaux depicted scenes from Bal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Aranya Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Sundar Kand, Lanka Kand, and Uttar Kand, taken from Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas.

Special displays illustrating key episodes in Lord Ram's life - his education and marriage to Sita, the forest exile, Bharat Milaap, Shabri's devotion, Ashok Vatika, Hanuman's journey to Lanka, Laxman's injury from Shakti arrow, Ravana's defeat, and his grand return to Ayodhya - were also mounted during the procession.

"We are representing the culture of our state and are feeling blessed," said Sakshi, a participant belonging to Jammu and Kashmir. Vishal Sharma, another participant from J&K, said he was grateful to be a part of the first Diwali celebration after the temple's consecration.

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, welcomed the procession. "It's a moment of joy for everyone as it is a festive occasion. We are also celebrating like others."

The Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to create a new world record this year by lighting over 28 lakh diyas along the banks of the Saryu River later this evening.

Officials said that an order for the diyas has been placed with the local artisans. The government has made arrangements to host around 5,000 to 6,000 people at the ghats. Forty jumbo LED screens have been set up to beam the event live.

The Deepotsav will feature performances by artists from Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia and a staging of Ram Lila from Uttarakhand.

