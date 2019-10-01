Ayodhya case: Don’t want mediation, Ram Lalla tells SC

New Delhi: The counsel for deity ‘Ram Lalla’ told the Supreme Court on Monday that he did not want to participate in the mediation proceedings to amicably resolve the Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Senior lawyer CS Vaidyantahan, appearing for deity ‘Ram Lalla Virajman, referred to some media reports on mediation and said that he did not want to take part in the mediation any further and would like a judicial decision from the bench.

A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was hearing the decades-old sensitive case on the 34th day after commencing the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after an earlier mediation process had failed.

On September 18, the apex court however said it will continue with the day-to-day hearing in the case and in the meantime, the parties can still go ahead with the mediation proceedings to resolve the dispute.

The bench had said it has received a letter from former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla, who was heading the three-member mediation panel, saying that some parties have written to him for resuming the mediation process.

Lawyers rapped

The SC rapped the lawyers demanding more time to wrap up their arguments in the Ayodhya title dispute. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who heads the five-member Constitution bench hearing the matter, said: “Do you want us to finish the hearing on time or not?”

His sharp comment came as lawyers expressed discontent over the time allocation to argue their respective suits.