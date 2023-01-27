Aviation regulator DGCA slaps ₹ 10 lakh fine on Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers at Bengaluru airport

Aviation regulator DGCA slaps ₹ 10 lakh fine on Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers | File Photo

Bengaluru: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh fine on airline Go First for the January 9 incident wherein the domestic carrier left behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bangalore airport.

The DGCA had earlier issued a show-cause notice to the airline in the matter.

On January 9, passengers took to social media narrating their ordeal after a busload of flyers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am. 53 out of 55 passengers were shifted to another airline for Delhi and onward, remaining two asked for a refund, which was paid by the airline.

What the DGCA said

Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," DGCA said in a statement.

For these lapses, the watchdog has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the airline.

Go First had Apologised for their mistake

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi.

"Passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.

"We deeply appreciate and value your patience for bearing with us. In line with our philosophy of customer centricity, the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months.

"The airline has initiated an inquiry into the incident and the matter is being investigated. All concerned staff off the roaster till the inquiry is going on," a Go First spokesperson said on the matter.

(with PTI inputs)

