DGCA amends rules to compensate air passengers denied boarding, flight delays and cancellations

The Indian aviation regulator has changed its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for the benefit of air passengers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: PTI
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday amended its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for passengers who are denied boarding due to various reasons, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily and is carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket is purchased, to be reimbursed by the airline as follows -

For Domestic Sector: 75% of the cost of ticket including taxes.

For International Sector: 30% of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights of 1500km or less.

50% of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights between 1500km to 3500km. 75% of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights more than 3,500 km.

