Vikram Dev Dutt appointed director general of aviation regulator DGCA

Former IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt is the current chairman and managing director of Air India Asset Holding Ltd.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of Vikram Dev Dutt as the next director general of the Directorate of General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

More details to follow...

