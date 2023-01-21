Vikram Dev Dutt appointed director general of aviation regulator DGCA

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of Vikram Dev Dutt as the next director general of the Directorate of General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Former IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt is the current chairman and managing director of Air India Asset Holding Ltd.

