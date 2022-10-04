Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Danda-2 peak; 28 mountaineers feared trapped

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Draupadi ka Danda peak (Representative Photo) | Wikimedia Commons
Nearly 28 people are feared trapped following an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

Dhami also said that rapid relief operations are presently underway to rescue those trapped and all of whom are trainees at Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi.

"Due to avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, 28 trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute, Uttarkashi have been reported trapped," he wrote.

"After talking to the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, we have requested to take the help of the army to speed up the rescue operation, for which he has assured us to give all possible help from the central government. A rescue operation is being conducted to rescue everyone," he further wrote.

On October 1, an avalanche occurred behind the Kedarnath shrine in the state but no damage was caused to the temple, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President informed.

As per the information, the giant glacier behind the Kedarnath was broken for the second time since the last month and appeared like a watershed from distance.

Prior to that, an avalanche had occurred in the catchment area of Chorbari Glacier on the evening of September 22. Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km behind Kedarnath temple. It is raining heavily in the state for the last few days.

