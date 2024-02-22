 Avalanche Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Gulmarg, Russian Skier Killed, 5 Others Rescued
Avalanche Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Gulmarg, Russian Skier Killed, 5 Others Rescued

Avalanche Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Gulmarg, Russian Skier Killed, 5 Others Rescued

The avalanche struck six Russian skiers on the Kongdoori slopes in Gulmarg. Five skiers were rescued.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Avalanche hits Gulmarg | X

Srinagar, February 22: A massive avalanche hit Gulmarg, a ski resort town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least one foreign tourist on Thursday, February 22. The deceased tourist was a skier from Russia. The avalanche struck six Russian skiers on the Kongdoori slopes in Gulmarg. Five skiers were rescued, PTI reported, quoting officials. The officials also added that the foreign skiers had gone to the ski slopes without local residents.

In a brief statement, the District Disaster Management Authority, Baramulla, confirmed the death of a foreign national. "Around 1400 hours today, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead, one injured, and one still remains missing," it said. The authorities have deployed helicopters for search and rescue operation. rescue-cum-search

Avalanche Hits Gulmarg:

They also sought help of personnel of the Indian Army to carry out rescue-cum-search operation after the avalanche. A video from the spot showed couple of tourists stuck in knee-deep snow and a civilian helicopter hovering over the area.

Khelo India Athletes Safe:

The avalanche hit Gulmarg when Khelo India Winter Games were underway in the town. Nuzhar Gull, Secretary of J&K Sports Council, confirmed that all athletes are safe. "All Khelo India athletes are safe after the avalanche hits Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg. All the fixtures are being run as per schedule," she posted.

