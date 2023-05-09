J&K: Indian Army, local cops rescue tourists stranded by snow slides & avalanches; watch video | Screengrab/ ANI

In recent days, the Zoji La Pass in India has experienced multiple minor avalanches, leading to the closure of National Highway 1, which links Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh. On Monday, a group of tourists became stranded in the area due to the snow slides, prompting the Indian Army's rescue and medical teams, along with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, to take action.

Avalanches Hit Zoji La Pass

Earlier on Monday, an avalanche hit two vehicles on the Zoji La Pass, causing them to skid off the road and roll down the mountain. The incident occurred near Panimatha Captain Mode at Zojil Pass. Fortunately, rescue teams were able to reach the scene quickly to help the stranded tourists, stated a report.

In another incident, a vehicle became stuck in the snow and was unable to move. Video footage shared by news agency ANI showed Army personnel clearing snow to free the vehicle from the avalanche-hit area.

The Indian Army’s specially trained avalanche rescue team, along with medical teams, is working to evacuate stranded tourists. The teams are equipped with emergency medical kits and all the necessary equipment for early rescue, according to a statement by the Army.

Unseasonal Snowfall Causes Hardship for Locals

The weather department officials reported unseasonal snowfall in parts of Kashmir, which has caused winter-like conditions in the Valley. Several incidents of tourists and nomadic people getting stuck due to inclement weather have also been reported.

Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Qazigund areas of the Valley experienced snowfall early on Monday, making the roads slippery. The officials warned of the possibility of cloudburst or lightning on Tuesday evening, although they forecast an improvement in weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

While the tourists were pleasantly surprised by the snowfall, the inclement weather caused hardships for the locals. Many had to pull out their winter clothes again due to the rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours in most parts of the Valley.

Police Rescue Tourists Near Jawahar Tunnel

In one incident, a group of eight tourists, including women and children, were rescued by police near Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund after their vehicle became stuck in snowfall in the early hours of Monday.

