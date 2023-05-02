Registrations halted till May 3 due to bad weather, snowfall in Kedarnath | Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee

Following the incessant snowfall and an orange alert in Kedarnath Dham, Yatra has been halted for tomorrow, May 3, Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Registrations are being done only for Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham at the passenger registration centre located in Rishikesh, the District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said.

Rain & snowfall alert by IMD

On Monday, the Meteorological Department issued an alert of rain and snowfall in the high Himalayan regions for the next 2-3 days.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that an appeal has been made for the safety of the pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath Dham.

Earlier on April 25 the day the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened, the Uttarakhand government stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in view of heavy snowfall on the pilgrimage route and a warning of inclement weather by the Met Department.

SFRF rescue

Meanwhile, the SDRF deployed at Kedarnath Dham helped a pilgrim, Akash Singh and saved his life after his oxygen level dropped. He was brought down by SDRF team on a stretcher with 2 oxygen cylinders. On the way, a portable cylinder of oxygen ran out.

SDRF constable Himanshu Negi rushed to get another oxygen cylinder from a distance of 400 meters and made it available to the pilgrim before the helicopter took off for hospital.

