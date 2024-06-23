Attention! Western Railway Extends Trip Of 35 Special Trains; Check Full List Here

Western Railway Extends Trip Of 35 Special Trains; Check Full List Here | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 35 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:-

Train No. 09209 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 26th July, 2024.

Train No. 09208 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended up to 25th July, 2024.

Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended up to 25th July, 2024.

Train No. 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended up to 25th July, 2024.

Train No. 09007 Valsad – Bhiwani Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended up to 25th July, 2024.

Train No. 09008 Bhiwani – Valsad Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 26th July, 2024.

Train No. 09493 Ahmedabad – Patna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 28th July, 2024.

Train No. 09494 Patna – Ahmedabad Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 2nd July, 2024 has been extended up to 30th July, 2024.

Train No. 09059 Surat – Brahmapur Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended up to 31st July, 2024.

Train No. 09060 Brahmapur – Surat Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 2nd August, 2024.

Train No. 09425 Sabarmati – Haridwar Bi-Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 14th June, 2024 has been extended from 24th June to 29th July, 2024.

Train No. 09426 Haridwar – Sabarmati Bi-Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 15th June, 2024 has been extended from 25th June to 30th July, 2024.

Train No. 09211 Gandhigram – Botad Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09212 Botad – Gandhigram Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09456 Bhuj – Gandhinagar Capital Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09455 Gandhinagar Capital – Bhuj Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09215 Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Terminus Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09216 Bhavnagar Terminus – Gandhigram Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09529 Dhola – Bhavnagar Terminus Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09530 Bhavnagar Terminus – Dhola Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09055 Bandra Terminus – Udhna (5 Days a Week) Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09056 Udhna – Bandra Terminus (5 Days a Week) Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09111 Vadodara – Gorakhpur Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 24th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09112 Gorakhpur – Vadodara Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended up to 2nd October, 2024.

Train No. 09195 Vadodara – Mau Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 28th September, 2024.

Train No. 09196 Mau – Vadodara Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 29th September, 2024.

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 24th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09418 Danapur – Ahmedabad Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June, 2024 has been extended up to 1st October, 2024.

Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended up to 26th September, 2024.

Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 27th September, 2024.

Train No. 09025 Valsad – Danapur Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 24th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09026 Danapur – Valsad Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June, 2024 has been extended up to 1st October, 2024.

Train No. 09045 Udhna – Patna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 27th September, 2024.

Train No. 09046 Patna – Udhna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 28th September, 2024.

Train No. 09575 Rajkot – Jadcherla Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 24th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th September, 2024.

Train No. 09576 Jadcherla – Rajkot Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June, 2024 has been extended up to 1st October, 2024.

Train No. 09569 Rajkot – Barauni Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 27th September, 2024.

Train No. 09570 Barauni – Rajkot Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 29th September, 2024.

Train No. 09407 Bhuj – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Bi-Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 27th September, 2024.

Train No. 09408 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bhuj Bi-Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 28th September, 2024.

Train No. 09117 Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 27th September, 2024.

Train No. 09118 Subedarganj – Surat Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 28th September, 2024.

Train No. 09557 Bhavnagar Terminus – Delhi Cantt. Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 27th September, 2024.

Train No. 09558 Delhi Cantt. – Bhavnagar Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 28th September, 2024.

Train No. 09405 Sabarmati – Patna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June, 2024 has been extended up to 24th September, 2024.

Train No. 09406 Patna – Sabarmati Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended up to 26th September, 2024.

Train No. 09324 Indore – Pune Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended up to 25th December, 2024.

Train No. 09323 Pune – Indore Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended up to 26th December, 2024.

Train No. 09520 Okha – Madurai Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 24th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th December, 2024.

Train No. 09519 Madurai – Okha Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 03rd January, 2025.

Train No. 09097 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 29th December, 2024.

Train No. 09098 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 2nd July, 2024 has been extended up to 31st December, 2024.

Train No. 09525 Hapa – Naharlagun Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended up to 25th December, 2024.

Train No. 09526 Naharlagun – Hapa Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 28th December, 2024.

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended up to 25th December, 2024.

Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 27th December, 2024.

Train No. 09309 Indore – Hazrat Nizamuddin Bi-Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 29th December, 2024.

Train No. 09310 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Indore Bi-Weekly Special Which was earlier notified up to 01st July, 2024 has been extended up to 30th December, 2024.

Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central – Kathgodam Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended up to 25th December, 2024.

Train No. 09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended up to 26th December, 2024.

Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 29th December, 2024.

Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 01st July, 2024 has been extended up to 30th December, 2024.

Train No. 09189 Mumbai Central – Katihar Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2024 has been extended up to 28th December, 2024.

Train No. 09190 Katihar – Mumbai Central Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 02nd July, 2024 has been extended up to 31st December, 2024.

Train No. 09033 Udhna –Barauni Bi-Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended up to 30th December, 2024.

Train No. 09034 Barauni – Udhna Bi-Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2024 has been extended up to 01st January, 2025.

Train No. 09523 Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June, 2024 has been extended up to 31st December, 2024.

Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Okha Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2024 has been extended up to 01st January, 2025.

Train No. 09419 Ahmedabad – Tiruchchirappalli Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2024 has been extended up to 26th December, 2024.

Train No. 09420 Tiruchchirappalli – Ahmedabad Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2024 has been extended up to 29th December, 2024.

The booking of extended trips of Train No. 09425 will open from 23rd June, 2024, while Train Nos. 09209, 09208, 09415, 09416, 09007, 09493, 09059, 09456, 09455, 09055, 09056, 09111, 09195, 09417, 09343, 09025, 09045, 09575, 09569, 09407, 09117, 09557, 09405, 09324, 09520, 09097, 09525, 09183, 09309, 09075, 09185, 09189, 09033, 09523 & 09419 will open from 24th June, 2024 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.