Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Trips Two Pairs Of Special Trains On Special Fare; Check Details Here

Western Railway Extends Trips Two Pairs Of Special Trains On Special Fare | Representational Image

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09117 Surat - Subedarganj Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 12th April, 2024 has been extended up to 28th June, 2024.

Surat Weekly Special Train

Train No. 09118 Subedarganj - Surat Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 13th April, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Read Also Western Railway To Run 3 Pairs Of Unreserved Special Trains; Check Details

Patna Weekly Special Train

Similarly, Train No. 09343 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 12th April, 2024 has been extended up to 28th June, 2024.

Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 13th April, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

The booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09117 & 09343 will open from 11.04.2024 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in