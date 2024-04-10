 Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Trips Two Pairs Of Special Trains On Special Fare; Check Details Here
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Western Railway Extends Trips Two Pairs Of Special Trains On Special Fare; Check Details Here

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra rush of passengers, western railway has taken the decision of extending trips of the two special trains

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway Extends Trips Two Pairs Of Special Trains On Special Fare | Representational Image

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09117 Surat - Subedarganj Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 12th April, 2024 has been extended up to 28th June, 2024.

Surat Weekly Special Train

Train No. 09118 Subedarganj - Surat Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 13th April, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024. 

article-image

Patna Weekly Special Train

Similarly, Train No. 09343 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 12th April, 2024 has been extended up to 28th June, 2024.

Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 13th April, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

 The booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09117 & 09343 will open from 11.04.2024 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

