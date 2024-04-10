Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Trips Two Pairs Of Special Trains On Special Fare; Check Details Here

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09117 Surat - Subedarganj Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 12th April, 2024 has been extended up to 28th June, 2024.
Surat Weekly Special Train
Train No. 09118 Subedarganj - Surat Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 13th April, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.
Patna Weekly Special Train
Similarly, Train No. 09343 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 12th April, 2024 has been extended up to 28th June, 2024.
Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 13th April, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.
The booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09117 & 09343 will open from 11.04.2024 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in