Western Railway Extends Special Train Services, Additional Trips Announced; Check Details

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the journeys of 8 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare, maintaining the same composition, timings, and route.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 04714 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner weekly Special, earlier scheduled up to 6th October, 2023, will now have an additional trip on 13th October, 2023.

Details of trains:

Train No. 04713 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus weekly Special, previously planned up to October 5, 2023, will have an additional trip on 12th October, 2023.

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special, previously notified up to October 2, 2023, will now operate an additional trip on October 9, 2023.

Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, originally scheduled up to October 1, 2023, will now have an extra trip on October 8, 2023.

Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special, initially planned up to October 5, 2023, will operate an additional trip on October 12, 2023.

Train No. 09723 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, previously scheduled up to October 4, 2023, will have an additional trip on October 11, 2023.

Train No. 09211 Gandhigram – Botad Special, earlier notified up to September 30, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Train No. 09212 Botad – Gandhigram Special, previously scheduled up to September 30, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Train No. 09213 Botad – Dhrangadhra Special, earlier planned up to September 30, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Train No. 09214 Dhrangadhra – Botad Special, originally scheduled up to September 30, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Train No. 09215 Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Terminus Special, initially notified up to October 30, 2023, has been extended until January 1, 2024.

Train No. 09216 Bhavnagar Terminus – Gandhigram Special, previously scheduled up to October 29, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Train No. 09530 Bhavnagar Terminus – Dhola Jn. Special, earlier planned up to October 29, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Train No. 09529 Dhola Jn. – Bhavnagar Terminus Special, previously scheduled up to October 30, 2023, has been extended until January 1, 2024.

Train No. 09595 Rajkot – Porbandar Special, earlier notified up to September 30, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Train No. 09596 Porbandar – Rajkot Special, originally planned up to September 30, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 04714, 09622 & 09724 will open from October 6, 2023, at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding halt timings and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

