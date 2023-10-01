Western Railway Extends Special Trains For Festive Season Convenience

Representational image |

Western Railway has announced the extension of special trains to accommodate passenger demand during the festive season. These special trains will operate at special fares, according to Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway:

Train No. 04712 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Sunday, 8th October 2023, at 7:25 pm, arriving in Bikaner at 00:05 midnight on the third day, Tuesday. The return journey, Train No. 04711 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus Special, will leave Bikaner on Saturday, 7th October at 12:15 pm (noon) and reach Bandra Terminus at 3:50 pm the following day.

Both trains will halt at halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura, Jaipur, Ringas, Sikar, Lachhmangarh Sikar, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Churu, Ratangarh, Rajaldesar and Sri Dungargarh station in both directions.

These train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Additionally, Train No. 04714 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Friday, 6th October 2023, at 4 pm, reaching Bikaner at 2:30 pm the next day. Train No. 04713 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus Special will leave Bikaner on Thursday, 5th October 2023, at 3 pm, arriving at Bandra Terminus at 1:40 pm the following day.

Enroute, these train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari, Luni, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha station in both directions and offer AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 2nd October at 11:15 am, reaching Ajmer at 9:10 am the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Kishangarh station.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus - Jaipur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Thursday, 5th October 2023, at 9:30 am, and arrive in Jaipur at 6:45 am the following day. Train No. 09723 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Special will leave Jaipur on Wednesday, 4th October 2023, at 8:25 am, reaching Bandra Terminus at 4:55 am the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara , Ratlam, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Mandal, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer and Kishangarh station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09622 is already open, and bookings for Train No. 04712, 04714, and 09724 will open on October 2, 2023, at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information on timings and composition, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in .

