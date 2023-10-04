Power Block On Thursday To Affect Western Railway Services, Several Trains Regulated, Cancelled | Representational Image

A two-hour power block will be carried out on October 5, 2023 (Thursday) from 11:20 am to 1:20 pm for launching of a 36-meter composite for a Road Over Bridge (ROB) to replace a level crossing gate. The block will be implemented on the UP and Down Main Line between Atul and Valsad, affecting several Western Railway trains.

As a result, the following changes will be in effect:

Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express: Cancellation on October 5th.

Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express: Delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express: Delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Train No. 22475 Hisar – Coimbatore AC Express: Delayed by 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Train No. 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express: Delayed by 25 minutes.