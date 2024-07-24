'Attack On Dignity Of India's Federal Structure,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi On Union Budget 2024-25

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the Union Budget presented on Tuesday, saying that it is an attack on the "dignity of India's federal structure".

"This budget is an attack on the dignity of India's federal structure - in the greed to save power, there is neglect of other states of the country, there is discrimination against them," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on Facebook.

The Congress MP participated in an INDIA bloc protest against the Budget at the Parliament complex on Friday.

"Today, INDIA bloc MPs protested against NDA's 'Kursi Bachao Budget' in the premises of Parliament House," the Congress MP said in his post adding, "INDIA will continue to raise its voice to ensure equal justice to every state of the country."

“Kursi Bachao” Budget.



- Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states.



- Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian.



- Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2024

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi On The Union Budget

Speaking about the opposition protest at the Parliament, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the Union Budget is against farmers, the poor, and the middle class and is against the federal structure of the country.

"The BJP government's budget is against farmers, the poor and especially the middle class. In this budget, the central government has discriminated against the states, which is also against the federal structure of the country," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on 'X'.

भाजपा सरकार का बजट किसानों, गरीबों और खासकर मध्य वर्ग के खिलाफ है। इस बजट में केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यों के साथ भेदभाव किया है जो कि देश के संघीय ढांचे के भी खिलाफ है। INDIA गठबंधन देश की जनता के साथ हो रहे हर अन्याय का डटकर मुकाबला करेगा और जनता की आवाज को उठाता रहेगा।



इसी अन्याय… pic.twitter.com/Pxu6HmsQtn — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 24, 2024

The Congress leader assured that the opposition bloc will continue to raise people's voices.

"The INDIA alliance will strongly fight every injustice being done to the people of the country and will continue to raise the voice of the people. Today, MPs from opposition parties protested in the Parliament premises against this injustice," Priyanka Gandhi said.

INDIA Bloc Holds Protest In The Parliament Complex

The opposition INDIA bloc MPs held a protest in the Parliament complex on Wednesday, against the Union Budget.

"Opposition virodhi kursi bachao Budget murda baad" slogans were raised by the INDIA bloc leaders as they protested holding placards in the Parliament building claiming that the Budget is "discriminatory" in nature.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Dola Sen were seen participating in the protest.

"This is a deceitful Budget and it is injustice...," Congress chief Kharge said speaking to reporters during the protest. "This budget is just to satisfy their allies... They have given nothing to anyone," he added.