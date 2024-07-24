'Nimi' From 'JNU' 'Knows Only Nach & Gana': Subramanian Swamy Takes Potshot At FM Nirmala Sitharaman After Budget Presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Union Budget on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, is under fire from opposition parties over various issues.

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also joined the campaign against FM Sitharaman and took a potshot at her in a post on X.

Taking to X, Swamy reacted to a post by a user, saying, "Of course, it is difficult to blame FM because the Budget was made in the PMO, but the morons there sent it to 'Nimi' for signature. She is a JNU alumna, which means she knows only 'natch & gaana.'"

Swamy's comment was in response to a post by Jagdish Shetty, who criticized FM Sitharaman, stating that the budget presented by her is a letdown for the BJP's voters, including professionals, the salaried class, the middle class, and urban voters. "As experienced and expected, this government has no concept of priorities or directions on the economy! The least said, the better! The anger, disgust, and resentment are growing among the people toward the BJP!"

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, known for his outspoken personality, has criticised FM Sitharaman on many occasions.

In April this year, Swamy launched a scathing attack on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her "Remarkable revival of the Indian economy" remark.

FM Sitharaman, while speaking at an event organised by the Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) in Ahmedabad, boasted about the Modi government's achievements, stating, "Remarkable revival of the Indian economy, particularly the banking sector, since 2014, is a lesson worthy of the Harvard Business School."